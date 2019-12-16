Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2019
Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, AGCO had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The current market cap for AGCO is at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.39 and a 52-week-low of $51.48. AGCO's stock last closed at $77.06 per share.
- HSBC changed the rating for BRF SA (NYSE: BRFS) from Hold to Buy. BRF earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to ($0.27) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BRF is at $7.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.02. BRF's stock last closed at $8.22 per share.
- For Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Citizens Financial Group had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. Citizens Financial Group's market cap stands at $15.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.92 and a 52-week-low of $27.62. Citizens Financial Group's stock last closed at $40.11 per share.
- Susquehanna upgraded the stock for Coherent Inc (NASDAQ: COHR) from Neutral to Positive. In the fourth quarter, Coherent showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $3.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Coherent is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.92 and a 52-week-low of $90.10. Coherent's stock last closed at $156.87 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) from Neutral to Buy. DTE Energy earned $1.91 in the third quarter, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of DTE Energy's outstanding shares is at $24.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.37 and a 52-week-low of $107.22. DTE Energy's stock last closed at $124.81 per share.
- For e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, e.l.f. Beauty had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The total market value of e.l.f. Beauty's outstanding shares is at $828.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.96 and a 52-week-low of $6.71. e.l.f. Beauty's stock last closed at $14.85 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Neutral to Buy. Goldman Sachs Group earned $4.79 in the third quarter, compared to $6.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Goldman Sachs Group is at $75.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $227.99 and a 52-week-low of $151.70. Goldman Sachs Group's stock last closed at $225.06 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Kennametal Inc (NYSE: KMT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Kennametal had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The total market value of Kennametal's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.03 and a 52-week-low of $27.49. Kennametal's stock last closed at $37.43 per share.
- For Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. For the fourth quarter, Micron Technology had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.53. Micron Technology's market cap stands at $52.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.32 and a 52-week-low of $28.39. Micron Technology's stock last closed at $51.20 per share.
- For Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Northern Trust earned $1.69 in the third quarter, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Northern Trust's outstanding shares is at $22.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.48 and a 52-week-low of $75.96. Northern Trust's stock last closed at $108.04 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Parker Hannifin showed an EPS of $2.76, compared to $2.84 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Parker Hannifin's outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $212.05 and a 52-week-low of $140.82. Parker Hannifin's stock last closed at $206.40 per share.
- For Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Regions Financial showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. Regions Financial's market cap stands at $15.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.49 and a 52-week-low of $12.39. Regions Financial's stock last closed at $17.16 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RNR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, RenaissanceRe Holdings showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. RenaissanceRe Holdings's market cap stands at $8.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.23 and a 52-week-low of $123.78. RenaissanceRe Holdings's stock last closed at $194.65 per share.
- Oppenheimer upgraded the stock for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) from Perform to Outperform. Spectrum Brands Holdings earned $1.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Spectrum Brands Holdings is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.50 and a 52-week-low of $40.54. Spectrum Brands Holdings's stock last closed at $61.69 per share.
Downgrades
- Guggenheim downgraded the stock for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Cardinal Health showed an EPS of $1.27, compared to $1.29 from the year-ago quarter. Cardinal Health's market cap stands at $14.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.88 and a 52-week-low of $41.03. Cardinal Health's stock last closed at $53.67 per share.
- For Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS), Longbow Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Carpenter Tech had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. Carpenter Tech's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.33 and a 52-week-low of $32.77. Carpenter Tech's stock last closed at $53.55 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for Nexa Resources SA (NYSE: NEXA) from Neutral to Sell. Nexa Resources earned ($0.17) in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Nexa Resources's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.80 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Nexa Resources's stock last closed at $9.23 per share.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, NextGen Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. NextGen Healthcare's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.12 and a 52-week-low of $13.60. NextGen Healthcare's stock last closed at $14.77 per share.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock for PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, PepsiCo had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. The current market cap for PepsiCo is at $191.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.45 and a 52-week-low of $105.03. PepsiCo's stock last closed at $137.94 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Progressive had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.57. The total market value of Progressive's outstanding shares is at $40.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.96 and a 52-week-low of $56.71. Progressive's stock last closed at $72.18 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $6.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.87. The current market cap for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is at $33.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $442.00 and a 52-week-low of $271.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $376.42 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, REV Group showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for REV Group is at $773.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.42. REV Group's stock last closed at $12.92 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim Securities initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD). The price target is set at $60.00 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.29) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.50) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.70 and a 52-week-low of $14.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $44.34 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Amphenol is set at $125.00. In the third quarter, Amphenol showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Amphenol is at $29.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.30 and a 52-week-low of $74.95. Amphenol's stock last closed at $107.15 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Janney Capital initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE). The price target is set at $18.00 for Apple Hospitality REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. Apple Hospitality REIT's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.81. Apple Hospitality REIT's stock last closed at $15.77 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets Inc (BATS: CBOE) with a Neutral rating. In the third quarter, Cboe Global Markets showed an EPS of $1.29, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cboe Global Markets's outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.88 and a 52-week-low of $87.87. Cboe Global Markets's stock last closed at $115.44 per share.
- For CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME), Credit Suisse initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the third quarter, CME Group had an EPS of $1.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. CME Group's market cap stands at $72.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $224.91 and a 52-week-low of $161.05. CME Group's stock last closed at $204.59 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on DBV Technologies SA (NASDAQ: DBVT) with a Buy rating. The price target for DBV Technologies is set at $14.00. The total market value of DBV Technologies's outstanding shares is at $676.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.12 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. DBV Technologies's stock last closed at $8.55 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS). The price target is set at $146.00 for Fidelity National Info. In the third quarter, Fidelity National Info showed an EPS of $1.43, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fidelity National Info is at $80.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.35 and a 52-week-low of $94.53. Fidelity National Info's stock last closed at $138.17 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Fiserv is set at $121.00. In the third quarter, Fiserv showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. Fiserv's market cap stands at $72.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.04 and a 52-week-low of $68.45. Fiserv's stock last closed at $116.75 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Idorsia Ltd (OTC: IDRSF) with a Buy rating. The current market cap for Idorsia is at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.35. Idorsia's stock last closed at $28.95 per share.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Masco is set at $60.00. In the third quarter, Masco showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Masco is at $13.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.03. Masco's stock last closed at $46.99 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MKTX) with a Neutral rating. MarketAxess Holdings earned $1.42 in the third quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for MarketAxess Holdings is at $13.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $421.45 and a 52-week-low of $199.04. MarketAxess Holdings's stock last closed at $373.89 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) with an Outperform rating. Nasdaq earned $1.27 in the third quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. Nasdaq's market cap stands at $16.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.23 and a 52-week-low of $75.49. Nasdaq's stock last closed at $104.48 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ: OTTR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Otter Tail is set at $54.00. For the third quarter, Otter Tail had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The total market value of Otter Tail's outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.74 and a 52-week-low of $45.94. Otter Tail's stock last closed at $50.28 per share.
- Monness Crespi Hardt initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with a Neutral rating. In the third quarter, Pinterest earned $0.01. The current market cap for Pinterest is at $14.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.83 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. Pinterest's stock last closed at $17.45 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Dawson James initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI). The price target is set at $12.00 for Pluristem Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Pluristem Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($2.66), compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Pluristem Therapeutics is at $52.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $3.11. Pluristem Therapeutics's stock last closed at $3.41 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD). The price target is set at $64.00 for Relmada Therapeutics. Relmada Therapeutics's market cap stands at $281.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.60. Relmada Therapeutics's stock last closed at $34.14 per share.
- Stifel initiated coverage on SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) with a Buy rating. The price target for SiTime is set at $23.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.22 and a 52-week-low of $16.05. SiTime's stock last closed at $19.63 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM). The price target is set at $24.00 for SiTime. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.22 and a 52-week-low of $16.05. SiTime's stock last closed at $19.63 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) with a Buy rating. The price target for SiTime is set at $26.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.22 and a 52-week-low of $16.05. SiTime's stock last closed at $19.63 per share.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) with a Buy rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.22 and a 52-week-low of $16.05. SiTime's stock last closed at $19.63 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTC: TCNNF). The price target is set at $20.00 for Trulieve Cannabis. The total market value of Trulieve Cannabis's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.23 and a 52-week-low of $6.68. Trulieve Cannabis's stock last closed at $12.09 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Truist Financial is set at $55.00. The total market value of Truist Financial's outstanding shares is at $40.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.66 and a 52-week-low of $40.68. Truist Financial's stock last closed at $56.00 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.