Need Some Last-Minute Toy Ideas? Fox Business Has You Covered

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2019 1:30pm   Comments
Need Some Last-Minute Toy Ideas? Fox Business Has You Covered

With Christmas a week away, there's still plenty of time to complete some last-minute shopping.

Looking for a toy idea? The Toy Insider editor-in-chief Marissa DiBartolo explained the latest toy craze on a Monday Fox Business segment.

Baby Shark, Doo Doo Doo

The Baby Shark Song Puppet with Tempo Control sings the familiar Baby Shark song at different speeds.

Opening and closing the shark puppet's mouth at a slow pace will slow down the song, and opening it at a fast pace will speed up the song.

The following is a summary of some of Benzinga's top picks from the Fox Business segment.

A Booty-Shakin' Lllama

Who wouldn't love a furry llama toy that shakes its booty?

The Zuru Pets Alive Boppi the Booty Shakin Llama is exclusive to Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and sells for $19.99, making it a great last-minute gift, DiBartolo told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo.

Let It Go 

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) fans can bring a piece of the big screen to their playroom. Elsa, the iconic character from "Frozen" and "Frozen 2," comes in a purple dress, and a push of a button makes the doll sing "Into the Unkown."

The Droid

"Star Wars" D-O Interactive Droid is a Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) exclusive. The toy can either follow a track ball or be remotely controlled through an app on a connected device.

Photo from Pixabay

Photo from Pixabay

© Copyright Benzinga
