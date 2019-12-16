Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Envoy Asks North Korea To Respond To Calls For Talks

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2019 4:47am   Comments
Share:
US Envoy Asks North Korea To Respond To Calls For Talks

Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, has urged North Korea to respond to their offers of starting a new round of negotiation talks, according to Reuters.

What Happened

Biegun said on Monday that the U.S. didn’t have a deadline, but they wanted to reopen negotiations with North Korea.

“It is time for us to do our jobs. Let’s get this done. We are here, and you know how to reach us,” said Biegun referring to North Korea, while addressing a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon in Seoul.

Why It Matters

Biegun’s comments came amid rising tensions between the US and North Korea, following a “very important” test conducted by Pyongyang on Dec. 7, which angered the Trump administration.

North Korea has conducted a series of nuclear tests since then.

The latest test was held on Sunday at a satellite launch site aimed at “restraining and overpowering the U.S. nuclear threat,”

North Korea earlier set an end-of-year deadline for the US to negotiate a denuclearization deal that would involve significant sanctions relief.

Responding to that, Biegun said on Monday, “The United States does not have a deadline. We have a goal.”

Biegun also expressed his concerns over statements from North Korean officials in recent weeks, describing the U.S. as “so hostile and negative and so unnecessary."

“But it does not have to be this way. It is not yet too late,” said Biegun.

Photo Credit: US Department of State via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Donald Trump North Korea US envoyNews Politics Global Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

China Could Retaliate Against German Automakers If Government Bans Huawei 5G