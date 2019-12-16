US Envoy Asks North Korea To Respond To Calls For Talks

Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, has urged North Korea to respond to their offers of starting a new round of negotiation talks, according to Reuters.

What Happened

Biegun said on Monday that the U.S. didn’t have a deadline, but they wanted to reopen negotiations with North Korea.

“It is time for us to do our jobs. Let’s get this done. We are here, and you know how to reach us,” said Biegun referring to North Korea, while addressing a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon in Seoul.

Why It Matters

Biegun’s comments came amid rising tensions between the US and North Korea, following a “very important” test conducted by Pyongyang on Dec. 7, which angered the Trump administration.

North Korea has conducted a series of nuclear tests since then.

The latest test was held on Sunday at a satellite launch site aimed at “restraining and overpowering the U.S. nuclear threat,”

North Korea earlier set an end-of-year deadline for the US to negotiate a denuclearization deal that would involve significant sanctions relief.

Responding to that, Biegun said on Monday, “The United States does not have a deadline. We have a goal.”

Biegun also expressed his concerns over statements from North Korean officials in recent weeks, describing the U.S. as “so hostile and negative and so unnecessary."

“But it does not have to be this way. It is not yet too late,” said Biegun.

Photo Credit: US Department of State via Wikimedia