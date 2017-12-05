Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

With Financials Soaring, Don't Forget This Bank ETF
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 05, 2017 1:55pm   Comments
Share:
With Financials Soaring, Don't Forget This Bank ETF
Related KBWB
Bank ETFs Could Disappoint
Investors Are Flocking To This Bank ETF
Banks set for big open after tax deal (Seeking Alpha)

The rotation into financial services stocks and exchange traded funds is real. In November, the Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLF), the largest financial services ETF, added $1.5 billion in new assets. 

Last week, XLF added nearly $530 million in new assets, a total exceeded by just five other ETFs. That brought XLF's fourth-quarter inflows to almost $2.33 billion, good for the seventh-best fourth-quarter haul among all U.S.-listed ETFs.

Expectations that the Trump administration's tax reform package will come to life — and that the Federal Reserve will continue a gradual pace of interest rate hikes next year — are among the catalysts sending investors to bank stocks and ETFs. Other funds are benefiting as well, including the PowerShares KBW Bank Portfolio (NASDAQ: KBWB).

Incremental Interest

Unlike XLF, which is a diversified financial services ETF, KBWB is a dedicated bank fund. The PowerShares ETF tracks the widely followed KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. That benchmark “is composed of approximately 24 companies representing leading national money centers and regional banks or thrifts,” according to PowerShares.

KBWB is up nearly 14 percent since the start of the fourth quarter, a move that accounts for the bulk of the ETF's almost 17 percent year-to-date gain. Over the past month, investors have added nearly $50 million in new capital, good for the seventh-best total among all PowerShares ETFs, according to issuer data

Over the past 90 days, KBWB has seen nearly $73 million of inflows, bringing its year-to-date total to almost $324 million. Said another way, KBWB has added more than 30 percent of its $1.04 billion in assets under management just since the start of 2017.

What Drives KBWB

Due to its emphasis on bank stocks, KBWB's lineup is smaller relative to diversified financial services funds. The fund is also top-heavy: Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) combine for nearly one-quarter of the ETF's roster.

Confirming the notion that bank stocks are one of the last vestiges of value in the U.S. equity market, KBWB sports a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5, marking a considerable discount to the S&P 500.

Related Links:

An ETF For Online Shopping

A Dependable Dividend ETF

Todd Shriber owns shares of XLF.

Posted-In: powersharesLong Ideas Sector ETFs Markets Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + C)

This Bank ETF Comes Of Age
Here's Where The Senate Tax Bill Goes Now
Is It Time To Remove General Electric From The Dow 30?
Morgan Stanley: How Bank Investors Can Play 6 Global Themes For 2018
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Bank Of America, Citigroup, And More Financials: 'Fast Money' Final Picks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on KBWB

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.