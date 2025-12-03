Tesla Rival Rivian Sees 24% Sales Surge In November Amid CEO RJ Scaringe's EV Credit Comments, Elon Musk-Style Pay Package

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) sold over 4,500 units of its R1T and R1S Pickup trucks and SUVs, respectively, last month, data released by Motor Intelligence showed on Tuesday.

This marks a 14.1% increase in sales from October 2025's 3,944 units, the EV maker sold in the U.S., and a 24.1% YoY increase from November 2024's 3,625 vehicles.

RJ Scaringe Thinks EV Credit Rollback Is Good

The figures come as RJ Scaringe recently shared that President Donald Trump‘s rolling back of the $7,500 EV Federal EV Credit would be a positive development for the automaker as it “simplifies things in the medium to long term.” Scaringe also shared that the move translates to less competition for Rivian as legacy automakers pull back on EV developments.

Meanwhile, the CEO recently sold over $1.13 million worth of the company's shares in November, selling a total of 69,890 shares of the automaker, according to recent SEC filings.

Elon Musk-Style Pay Package, Ford EV Sales Drop 60%

Rivian also revealed a performance-based pay package for Scaringe similar to the one for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, which was approved by shareholders last month. The award could be worth up to $4.6 billion over 10 years and incorporates both profit goals and stock price milestones for the automaker.

Elsewhere, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) recorded a sharp 60% decline in its EV sales during November, with the company's F-150 Lightning EV Pickup Truck sales falling more than 72% last month.

Price Action: RIVN jumped 0.64% to $17.34 in Pre-market trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

