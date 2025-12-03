Ford's November Electric Vehicle Sales Plunge 60% In US Amid Fire At Key Supplier, Trump's Federal EV Credit Rollback

Sales of Ford Motor Co.'s (NYSE:F) electric vehicles fell sharply in November amid multiple factors affecting the company's EV endeavors, as President Donald Trump‘s EV Credit rollback hit sales.

EV Sales Fell 60% In November

The company released official sales figures for November on Tuesday, revealing a sharp decline in EV sales as Ford reported selling 4,247 EVs in November, a 60.8% year-on-year drop from last year's 10,821 units. Ford's year-to-date EV sales from January to November clocked in at 78,556, a 7.3% decline from last year's figure of 84,774 units sold.

Sales of electric vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E fell 49.2% as Ford reported 3,014 sales, a steep drop from last year's 5,938 units sold. However, the Mach-E's YTD sales this year reported a 6.7% growth, selling 47,882 units compared to 2024's 44,877 figure.

F-150 Lightning Drops 72%

Ford's electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, which recently paused production after a fire at a key aluminum supplier, reported a massive 72.4% drop in sales, selling 1,006 units in November compared to last year's 3,643 units. YTD sales for 2025 also fell 9.6%, with 25,583 units of the Pickup truck moving off the dealer lots compared to 28,313 in 2024.

Ford is reportedly considering scrapping the F-150 Lightning — which was the best-selling electric pickup truck in the country — production altogether as the brand grapples with falling EV demand. However, Ford CEO Jim Farley has said that EVs remain a commitment for the company as Ford won't "cede" to Chinese competitors, according to the CEO.

Recall Woes, Labor Shortages

The news comes as the company is grappling with recall issues, with the total number of Ford recalls clocking in at 137 for the year so far with the latest recall affecting over 250,000 units of the 2025-2026 Bronco and Bronco Sport vehicles over instrument panel issues, and 20,558 Ford Escape (2020-2024) and Lincoln Corsair (2021-2024) PHEVs with battery issues.

Farley had earlier lamented labor shortages in the U.S., sharing that the automaker had over 5,000 open positions for skilled technicians, paying six-figure annual salaries to work in the company’s workshops. Farley also said that there were over 6,000 empty bays across several Ford dealerships in the U.S. due to a lack of skilled technicians.

Price Action: F declined 1.52% to $12.96 at Market close, according to Benzinga Pro data.

