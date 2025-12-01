Why RIVN Stock Is Falling Today In Pre-Market Trading?

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) are trading lower today in Pre-market trading.

RJ Scaringe Sells $263K Worth Of Stock

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe sold over 17,450 shares of the company, according to an SEC filing on Friday for $15.1134 each, taking the total value of the trade to over $263,728.

Scaringe had earlier sold over 52,350 RIVN shares on November 13, priced at $16.5966 each, according to SEC filings. This illustrates a trade of over $868,832, taking the CEO's total November stock sales to about $1.13 million.

Scaringe Hails EV Incentive Rollback

Scaringe had recently hailed President Donald Trump's rolling back of the $7,500 EV Federal EV Credit as a positive move, sharing that the rollback "simplifies things" for the automaker, "in the medium to long term." Scaringe added that the move also creates less competition for Rivian.

Elon Musk-Like Pay Package

Recently, Rivian also revealed a pay package for Scaringe, similar to the one approved by investors for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. The new package deal could be worth up to $4.6 billion over the next decade and incorporates both profit goals for the automaker and more attainable stock price milestones.

Price Action: RIVN slipped 1.72% to $16.57 in Pre-market trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

