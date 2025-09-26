United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) has secured Federal Aviation Administration approval to fly its first Boeing 737-800 outfitted with SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet. The inaugural service is scheduled to depart from Newark Liberty International Airport on Oct. 15.

The FAA's supplemental type certificate comes months after United launched its first Starlink-equipped regional flight in May, following earlier FAA approval for its Embraer 175 jets.

United initiated Starlink service on its Embraer 175 fleet after the FAA granted certification earlier this year. The airline plans to retrofit about 50 regional jets each month and extend the installation to mainline aircraft, starting with the 737-800.

Surveys show nearly 90% of passengers on Starlink-enabled regional flights praised its streaming consistency and speed. United is offering the service at no extra charge to MileagePlus members, and expects the rollout to include streaming, gaming and shopping features onboard.

United emphasizes that Starlink hardware is lighter and simpler to maintain than legacy systems, reducing fuel burn and improving reliability, especially under challenging weather conditions.

The FAA's approval process rigorously tests design, installation and safety. United aims for Starlink certification across more than 16 aircraft types to ensure broad coverage of its mainline and regional fleets.

Sector Innovation

United’s push reflects the broader airline industry's effort to upgrade connectivity. Meanwhile, Archer Aviation joined a White House initiative to advance flying taxis, illustrating how aviation tech partnerships are accelerating across sectors.

UAL Price Action: UAL shares were trading down 0.74% at $98.46.

Photo: Starlink-equipped airplane, courtesy United Airlines