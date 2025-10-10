Sean Duffy Says Passengers 10X More Likely To Face Flight Delays Amid Government Shutdown, Urges Air Traffic Controllers To 'Show Up For Work'

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the ongoing government shutdown makes passengers over 10x more likely to face flight delays.

‘You Have A Job To Do,' Duffy Says

Speaking in an televised interview on Fox News on Wednesday, Duffy said that staffing shortages have historically led to 5% delays on average under normal circumstances.

However, "last couple of days, it's been 53%," Duffy said. He also urged air traffic controllers working for the Department of Transportation (DOT) to show up for work. "You have a job to do," Duffy said.

Duffy then empathized with the furloughed workers. "The bottom line is, these controllers are stressed out and they're rebelling cause they may not get paid," Duffy said. He also added that the government can "slow down" or "stop" traffic should safety concerns arise.

Recently, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) said that "the controller staffing shortage leaves the system vulnerable," in a statement as ATC employees face missing their first paycheck as delays continue to plague the sector.

Duffy also slammed senate minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), blaming the Democratic Party for the shutdown. "Chuck Schumer has all the power. Every single vote for the shutdown was from the Democrats," Duffy said.

No Back Pay Guarantees

Meanwhile, the Federal government recently cited a back pay law from 2019 signed by President Donald Trump in his first term in office, which could mean that furloughed federal workers will not be guaranteed back pay following the government shutdown.

Delta Airlines Signals Q4 Momentum

Despite the uncertainty in the sector, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) lifted its full-year profit outlook and signalled continued momentum in Q4, after reporting stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings.

Recently, two Delta Air flights collided on the runway at New York's LaGuardia airport as the aircraft were taxiing. The collison led to 1 flight attendant being injured, but there were no fatalities reported.

Image via Shutterstock