Several Airlines Cancel Flights To Dubai, Riyadh, Doha After US-Iran Tensions Rattle Global Air Travel: Report

As the tensions between Washington and Tehran rose after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered strikes at key Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

What Happened: The busy airspace between Iran, Iraq and the Mediterranean has been largely empty since June 13 as Israel launched an attack on Iran, Reuters reported on Monday.

However, several airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Air France KLM, Finnair, and Kazakhstan's Air Astana, have canceled flights to busy airports in the Middle East, such as Dubai, Riyadh, and Doha, the report suggests.

Despite this, some airlines like British Airways are resuming flights to Dubai and Doha, the report added.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as mounting tensions between the U.S.-Israel and Iran have already led to United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL and American Airlines Group Inc. AAL to cancel flights to the Middle East.

Trump had earlier called on Iran to strike a deal with the U.S. over its nuclear program before the strikes and had said that he would mull over a strike on Iran for two weeks.

However, now the U.S. State Department has warned of worldwide caution as the tensions could prove to disrupt travel plans through airspace closures and threaten American interests across the globe.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by BlueBarronPhoto via Shutterstock