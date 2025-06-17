JetBlue CEO: More Cuts Ahead As Airline Faces Prolonged Losses

JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU CEO Joanna Geraghty told employees on Tuesday that the company is rolling out additional cost-saving measures due to weaker travel demand, making it unlikely the airline will reach break-even margins this year.

Financial Outlook and Profitability

Geraghty expressed hope that demand and bookings might improve, but noted that even a rebound would not fully recover the losses experienced so far, according to CNBC.

As a result, JetBlue continues to depend on borrowed funds to maintain operations, and the path to profitability will take longer than initially expected.

Operational Adjustments

Flight Reductions: The airline will further decrease flights during off-peak times and eliminate routes that are not profitable.

The airline will further decrease flights during off-peak times and eliminate routes that are not profitable. Fleet Changes: Plans to upgrade four older Airbus A320 aircraft with new interiors have been put on hold, and these planes will be parked. However, six other jets scheduled for refurbishment will still be updated next year.

Plans to upgrade four older Airbus A320 aircraft with new interiors have been put on hold, and these planes will be parked. However, six other jets scheduled for refurbishment will still be updated next year. Hiring and Spending: JetBlue is reviewing its hiring strategy, may consolidate some leadership roles, and is looking to reduce travel expenses for staff.

Industry Context

U.S. airlines, including JetBlue, are reducing capacity, especially in the latter half of the year, as domestic travel bookings have been lower than anticipated and ticket prices have dropped. In May, airfares were 7.3% lower than the previous year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Strategic Challenges

JetBlue has been seeking ways to boost revenue and cut costs after courts blocked its planned purchase of Spirit Airlines and ended its partnership with American Airlines in the Northeast. The company last reported an annual profit in 2019.

Additional Pressures on Airlines

Airline stocks have broadly declined after Israel launched strikes against Iran, which drove up oil prices and created uncertainty around future travel demand. The resulting surge in fuel costs and worries about escalating conflict have made investors more cautious about the airline sector.

The recent crash of Air India Flight AI171, which took off from Ahmedabad and resulted in significant loss of life, has further weighed on the aviation industry. This tragic event has added to negative sentiment and may be contributing to the sector's current struggles.

