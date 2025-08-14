UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's Family Targeted In Cyberstalking Case, New York Man Charged

Shane Daley, 40, of Galway, New York, was arrested on Wednesday on federal cyberstalking charges for allegedly harassing family members of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson with threatening voicemails following the executive’s December murder in Manhattan.

Saratoga County Resident Faces Federal Charges

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Northern District of New York, Daley placed multiple harassing calls to a Thompson family member’s work phone between December 4-7, just hours after the CEO’s shooting death outside the New York Hilton Midtown.

Threatening Messages Target The CEO’s Children

Federal prosecutors allege Daley’s voicemail messages expressed satisfaction over Thompson’s killing and stated the victim and Thompson’s children “deserved to meet the same violent end.”

Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III condemned the conduct, stating Daley “gleefully welcomed this tragedy and did all that he could to increase the Thompson family’s pain and suffering.”

UnitedHealth Faces Operational Challenges

Thompson’s December 4 murder occurred as UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH hosted an investor day. CEO Andrew Witty halted the presentation, citing a “serious medical situation.” The company has since faced significant headwinds, with UNH shares down approximately 53% over the past year to a current market cap of $246.17 billion.

In May 2025, former CEO Stephen Hemsley returned to lead the company after Witty’s resignation for personal reasons. UnitedHealth suspended its 2025 guidance, citing elevated Medicare Advantage costs and care activity exceeding expectations.

Federal Investigation Continues

The Federal Bureau of Investigation resulted in charges carrying maximum penalties of five years imprisonment and $250,000 in fines. Daley’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart in Albany.

Thompson, who joined UnitedHealth in 2004 and became UnitedHealthcare CEO in April 2021, was fatally shot by a masked gunman in what police called a targeted attack.

