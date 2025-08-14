UnitedHealth Group Climbs 1.17% After Hours Following $2.21 Quarterly Dividend Authorization

UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH stock is trending on Thursday.

Dividend Drives After-Hours Momentum

UNH advanced 1.17% in after-hours trading to $275 on Wednesday, following the company’s announcement of a $2.21 quarterly dividend authorization. The healthcare giant’s board approved the cash dividend payment for September 23, 2025, targeting shareholders of record by September 15, 2025.

UNH closed regular trading at $271.81, up 3.87% or $10.13 for the session, according to the Benzinga Pro data.

Despite Wednesday’s gains, the stock of the Minnesota-based company remains under severe pressure, down approximately 53% over the past year, with a current market capitalization of $246.17 billion.

Regulatory Settlement Weighs on Valuation

UNH’s depressed valuation reflects ongoing regulatory scrutiny. On Friday, the company agreed to divest over 160 healthcare facilities as part of a proposed Department of Justice settlement regarding its $3.3 billion Amedisys Inc. AMED acquisition.

The settlement requires selling 164 home health and hospice locations across 19 states, representing approximately $528 million in annual revenue. The agreement also includes a $1.1 million civil penalty against Amedisys for providing inaccurate regulatory information.

Fundamental Metrics Show Stress

Financial metrics of the well-being company reflect current challenges. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, below historical averages, while maintaining a 3.25% dividend yield. Second-quarter results disappointed, with adjusted earnings of $4.08 missing consensus estimates of $4.95, down significantly from $6.80 year-over-year.

Revenue grew 13% to $111.62 billion but fell short of the $111.69 billion consensus. Management reestablished 2025 guidance with adjusted earnings of at least $16 per share, well below the $22.33 analyst consensus.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that UNH has a negative price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

