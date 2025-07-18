The Three Skills You Need To Master In The Age Of AI, According To Tech Execs

AI agent adoption is projected to grow by 327% by 2027, a new report from Salesforce CRM finds. This is expected to increase a company's productivity by 30%, but will drastically impact the way those companies are organized and run.

With the implementation of these AI agents, an estimated 61% of a company's workforce will remain in their current roles. However, their day-to-day responsibilities will almost certainly be impacted, human resource executives said.

Around 75% of the HR executives surveyed said that they expect soft skills to become much more important and that collaboration and adaptability skills will become increasingly valued in the new AI economy.

Tech executives who spoke to Business Insider about the findings agreed, highlighting three skills in particular.

First, you'll need to become a generalist.

"Deep expertise will be less valued" in this new AI-driven world, Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH CEO Ravi Kumar told the outlet. Instead, he suggests learning how to merge that expertise with technological capabilities to make yourself a more appealing candidate.

Cloudflare Inc. NET CEO Matthew Prince agreed, saying, "We’re trying to find people who have a broad set of skills and can be general.”

Second, tech executives say creativity will be the key to making yourself stand out from the crowd.

Dropbox DBX Vice President of Product and Growth Morgan Brown told Business Insider that with AI taking on many of the more mundane, time-consuming tasks for many roles, employees will have more time for "expansive thinking" about new ideas.

The third skill you'll need to master in the age of AI is proficiency with AI tools, execs say.

Google Cloud Product Executive Yasmeen Ahmad told the outlet that successful employees will be able to "interact with these new-age tools and be able to prompt to engineer and ask the right questions and interact in this flow that hasn’t been there before."

Will Grannis, Google Cloud's chief technology officer, took things a step further, telling Business Insider a strong candidate will not only know how to craft their queries effectively but will go "beyond the formal curriculum" to learn how to do things like use AI to code.

