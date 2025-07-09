Chuck Schumer Slams Trump's FAA Chief Pick Bryan Bedford Over 1,500-Hour Rule: 'He Will Weaken Safety Standards'

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's pick for the FAA Administrator role, Bryan Bedford, over the 1,500-hour rule. The rule stipulates that all pilots must undergo 1,500 hours of training to qualify for a commercial flight license.

What Happened: The senator took to social media platform X to share his criticism of Bedford's nomination for the role on Tuesday.

"For years, I have worked with the families of Flight 3407 years to establish and protect the 1,500-hour rule after they all lost loved ones in the tragic plane crash that occurred on a winter’s night in Western New York," Schumer said.

Schumer added that the 1,500-hour training was required to prevent another crash and that it's "the gold standard" of aircraft pilot training. "With everything that's happened this year, Americans don't want pilots with less training," Schumer said.

He slammed the Republicans for advancing Bedford's nomination. "He will weaken safety standards and prioritize profits over passenger safety," Schumer said.

Why It Matters: Schumer's criticism coincides with what is a turbulent time for the U.S. aviation industry, with January's fatal air crash near the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport resulting in over 64 lives lost.

Aging equipment, as well as staffing woes, have plagued the sector, with Bedford reaffirming the need for a "significant investment" to modernize the Air Traffic systems.

American aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. BA has also been under fire for safety and quality issues following a fatal incident when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operated by Air India, crashed moments after takeoff in Ahmedabad in India's Gujarat state. The crash resulted in 241 lives lost.

Photo courtesy: Chad Robertson Media / Shutterstock.com