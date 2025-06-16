Ashton Kutcher's Sound Ventures And Picus Capital Dropped $30M On Daniel Saks' Landbase To Revolutionize AI‑Driven 'Vibe GTM' Outreach

Landbase, a San Francisco-based AI company aiming to revolutionize how small and midsize businesses launch outbound sales, announced Thursday a $30 million Series A round co-led by actor Ashton Kutcher's Sound Ventures and Picus Capital. The round also included continued participation from existing investors including 8VC, A*, and Firstminute Capital.

Founded by Daniel Saks, previously co-CEO of AppDirect, Landbase uses its proprietary AI model GTM-1 Omni to help business-to-business companies automate hyper-personalized outreach campaigns across channels. According to TechCrunch, the platform, built on OpenAI's GPT-4o and trained on 40 million real-world marketing campaigns, delivers predictive intelligence with reinforcement learning and human oversight.

Landbase's GTM-1 Omni Targets Trust Deficit in Outbound Marketing

Landbase's core thesis emerged from Saks' own experience, including a surprising cold outreach from Dell Technologies DELL CEO Michael Dell via LinkedIn while Saks was at AppDirect, TechCrunch says.

“I thought it was fake," Saks told TechCrunch. "So I'm getting ready for this call, thinking there's no way it's Michael Dell. And I'm almost kind of laughing about it. It actually was Michael." That encounter highlighted the power of recognition in digital outreach and led to the concept of "digital trust," now central to Landbase's model.

Rather than attempting to replace human sales reps, Landbase's platform uses what Saks calls "vibe GTM," applying AI to automate outreach while keeping humans in control of messaging. The company says campaigns built with GTM-1 Omni have delivered 4x to 7x higher conversion rates compared to traditional methods, and reduced average launch time from 14 days to just minutes.

Celebrity-Backed, Investor-Supported, and Growing Rapidly

Sound Ventures, which also backs OpenAI, Anthropic, Stability AI, and Hugging Face, saw Landbase as a natural extension of its AI investment thesis. During the pitch, Kutcher proposed replacing the company's original tagline, “intelligently automate your go-to-market” with “find your next customer,” which Saks told TechCrunch helped seal the deal.

Since launching in late 2024, Landbase has grown from 10 paid customers to over 100, fueled largely by campaigns run on its own platform. The Series A raise attracted 130 inbound inquiries from venture firms, and Saks met with 50 top-tier funds during a multi-city roadshow, TechCrunch says.

"Because we were focusing on our digital trust, we started to get a slew of inbound from investors," Saks told TechCrunch.

Landbase Makes AI Outreach Accessible to Small Business

Landbase's platform is now available in a freemium model, offering campaign planning tools at no cost and multichannel execution starting at $3,000 per month. Unlike competitors that focus on tech startups, TechCrunch says that Landbase is targeting industries like insurance, commercial landscaping, and managed service providers.

Saks told TechCrunch that the company is focused on expanding GTM-1 Omni's capabilities, deepening partnerships with marketing data providers, and improving campaign quality for under-resourced teams. Future updates will include broader industry coverage and additional pricing tiers designed to support a wide range of small and medium businesses.

Landbase joins a crowded field that includes Regie.ai, AiSDR, ZoomInfo, HubSpot HUBS, Salesforce CRM, and Microsoft MSFT, but aims to stand out by prioritizing control, transparency, and trust over AI gimmickry, TechCrunch reports. With strong early metrics and endorsement from high-profile backers, the company may be a next-generation solution for digital growth.

