Intel Veterans Raise $22M To Disrupt The Semiconductor Industry With The 'Baddest CPU In The World,' Backed By Apple And AMD Alum Jim Keller

Beaverton, Oregon-based semiconductor startup AheadComputing, founded by four former Intel INTC central processing unit architects, announced in February that it secured $21.5 million in seed funding to develop a new class of high-performance processors based on the RISC-V architecture.

The seed funding round was led by Eclipse Ventures, with participation from Maverick Capital, Fundomo, and EPIQ Capital. The company also added Jim Keller to its board of directors. Keller is widely regarded as one of the foremost chip designers in the world, having held engineering leadership roles at Apple AAPL, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Intel, and Tesla TSLA, The Oregonian reports.

The company, established in 2024, is aiming to design a scalable and power-efficient CPU that challenges x86 dominance in the data center and artificial intelligence sectors, The Oregonian says. Led by CEO Debbie Marr, AheadComputing intends to deliver what it calls the “biggest, baddest CPU in the world.”

The Open Architecture Positions AheadComputing for Strategic Advantage

RISC-V, a royalty-free, open instruction set architecture, is emerging as a credible alternative to proprietary platforms such as Intel's x86 and ARM's licensed designs. According to The Oregonian, the architecture enables companies to create customized processors without licensing restrictions or vendor lock-in.

AheadComputing's team has grown to 80 employees, many of whom previously held senior roles at Intel. The company is targeting high-performance workloads in cloud infrastructure, AI inference, and edge computing applications. Its design leverages the modular “chiplet” model, allowing for flexible system-on-chip configurations tailored to specific customer needs, The Oregonian reports.

Co-founder Jonathan Pearce told The Oregonian that the fragmentation of computing systems presents an opportunity for specialized vendors to offer optimized components within larger heterogeneous systems. “You get the opportunity for a company like AheadComputing to provide that piece of the overall system. As opposed to the past 20 years where it was just one tech giant,” Pearce said.

AheadComputing operates as a fabless semiconductor company, outsourcing chip fabrication to partners such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. This capital-efficient model allows the firm to focus resources on architectural innovation and design execution, The Oregonian reports.

Silicon Forest Sees Renewed Growth As Intel Alumni Go Independent

Intel's long-standing position as Oregon's largest private employer is undergoing transition, with multiple senior engineers departing to build independent ventures. According to The Oregonian, AheadComputing represents one of the most ambitious spinouts, combining advanced design experience with startup agility.

Vice president of AheadComputing’s design verification Alon Mahl said the hands-on startup environment allows engineering leaders to accelerate timelines and make immediate decisions without layers of corporate oversight. The Oregonian says that the team is already seeking larger office space in Washington County to accommodate growth and additional equipment needs.

According to The Oregonian, AheadComputing joins a small group of Oregon-based chip startups led by Intel alumni, including Ampere Computing, which was recently acquired by SoftBank for $6.5 billion while retaining its Portland office footprint.

Portland State University professor Christof Teuscher, an expert in microprocessor architecture, said the startup is taking a high-risk, high-reward approach. While RISC-V has traditionally been used in academic and embedded contexts, The Oregonian says that Teuscher expressed skepticism about its ability to succeed in high-performance commercial environments.

According to The Oregonian, AheadComputing envisions its chips will eventually power PCs, laptops, and data centers, with possible clients including Google, Amazon AMZN, and Samsung.

Image: Shutterstock