From iOS Overhaul, iPhone Camera Upgrade To Trump's Tariffs: This Week In Appleverse

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Apple Inc. AAPL, with the tech giant making headlines for a variety of reasons. From a potential overhaul of its operating systems to a significant camera upgrade, and from being in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump to a possible tariff absorption, Apple has been in the limelight. Let’s delve into the week’s top stories.

Apple’s Operating Systems Get a Fresh Look

Apple is reportedly planning a rebrand of its software platforms by introducing a year-based naming system, according to Bloomberg. The new strategy could be unveiled at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 9.

iPhone Camera Upgrade to Match Samsung’s Flagship Specs

A new leak suggests that Apple is working on a significant camera upgrade for a future iPhone model — a 200-megapixel sensor. This move signals Apple’s interest in matching or exceeding the camera specs of competitors like Samsung Electronics Co.

Trump’s Calculated Move Against Apple

Apple, usually not associated with national security, is in President Trump’s crosshairs. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo outlined three key reasons why Trump persistently targets Apple in public, noting that pressuring a global brand like Apple guarantees widespread media attention.

Apple May Absorb iPhone Tariff Instead of Moving Production to the US

President Trump demanded that Apple manufacture iPhones sold in the U.S. domestically, or face a 25% tariff. Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the company is unlikely to move its assembly lines back to the U.S., even under political pressure.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Apple’s Search Usage

Despite reports of declining search usage in Safari, Alphabet Inc.’s CEO Sundar Pichai insists that overall Google Search activity is growing, thanks to AI-powered experiences.

