Trump Tariffs, Paramount's Settlement Offer, Musk's DOGE Tenure, And More: This Week In Politics

The past week was filled with significant developments from the world of business and politics. From the temporary preservation of President Donald Trump’s tariffs to Paramount Global’s PARA potential settlement with President Trump, these stories have kept the market buzzing. Let’s dive into the details.

Trump Tariffs Temporarily Preserved

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY witnessed some volatility as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a temporary stay on a lower-court ruling that had previously invalidated a significant portion of President Trump’s tariffs. The stay has temporarily preserved the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Paramount’s Potential Settlement with Trump

Media giant Paramount Global is reportedly ready to offer millions to President Trump to settle an ongoing lawsuit. The lawsuit has been a hurdle in the company’s merger with Skydance.

Musk’s DOGE Tenure Concludes

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s four-month stint leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) ended on a high note, despite not meeting the promised savings. President Trump honored Musk with a golden key to the White House.

Trump Administration Considers Global Tariffs

The Trump administration is reportedly considering imposing tariffs on a significant portion of the global economy for 150 days. This move comes in response to a recent court ruling that invalidated a substantial part of President Trump’s tariffs. Read the full article here.

Raskin’s Probe into Trump’s Crypto Dinner

Democratic lawmaker Jamie Raskin has launched a probe into President Trump’s private dinner for top investors in his Official Trump TRUMP/USD. Raskin has demanded that Trump disclose the guest list and the origin of the funds used to purchase the meme coin.

