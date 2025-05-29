May 29, 2025 5:14 AM 2 min read

Tesla Deliveries Drop 87% In Quebec in Q1, Hitting 2-Year Low Amid Incentive Cuts, Musk's Political Ties

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Tesla Inc. TSLA experienced an 87% decline in sales in the Canadian province of Quebec as Elon Musk's company continues to battle sales woes.

What Happened: Tesla delivered 524 vehicles in Quebec in Q1 2025, an 87% year-on-year decline compared to last year, according to data obtained by Le Devoir.

The report suggests that the decline in sales is a result of Musk's close involvement with U.S. President Donald Trump, but also because Quebec as well as Canadian governments ended key incentives for the company’s EVs in the province.

The report also mentions that new registrations for Tesla vehicles in Quebec fell to a two-year low, signaling increased avoidance among potential EV buyers for Musk's company.

Why It Matters: Tesla has been grappling with declining sales figures in multiple markets across the world. Recently, the company's sales fell 49% in Europe in April 2025 as BEVs recorded a surge in market share in the region.

This comes in as Tesla rival BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF overtook the company in sales for the first time ever in Europe as the Chinese EV giant continues to expand into the European market.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Despite the declining sales in most regions, Tesla has maintained a strong growth in vehicle sales in the Chinese domestic market as the company registered over 11,000 new sales for two consecutive weeks, which could provide some relief to the company ahead of the June Robotaxi launch.

Tesla scores well on Momentum, Growth, and Quality metrics, but offers poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$367.142.87%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.34
Growth
91.88
Quality
88.81
Value
8.35
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BYDDF Logo
BYDDFBYD Co Ltd
$51.210.14%
BYDDY Logo
BYDDYBYD Co Ltd
$103.601.12%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved