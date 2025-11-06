FIFA Introduces First 'Peace Prize' To Be Awarded At World Cup Draw — Will Trump Be The Recipient?

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has revealed the establishment of a peace prize, which will be presented for the first time at the World Cup draw in December in Washington, D.C.

Peace Prize On ‘Behalf of Fans’

FIFA President Gianni Infantino unveiled the FIFA Peace Prize on Wednesday, which will be awarded for “exceptional actions for peace.”

Infantino stated on Instagram, “In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it's fundamental to recognize the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace.”

The award will be presented annually “on behalf of fans” worldwide.

Infantino also spoke about the prize at the America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday. Although he declined to confirm whether President Donald Trump would receive the first prize, he said, "On the 5th of December, you will see.”

FIFA’s Trump Ties

Infantino has close ties with Trump, whom he calls a “close friend.” In July, FIFA opened an office in Trump Tower, New York, further strengthening its ties with Trump ahead of the 2026 World Cup to be held across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

In September 2025, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, played a significant role in the $55 billion acquisition of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), the publisher of FIFA video games.

FIFA also recently strengthened its ties to Trump by appointing his daughter, Ivanka, to the board of a $100 million education initiative partially funded by 2026 World Cup ticket sales.

Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Snub

Notably, this peace prize announcement comes on the heels of Trump being overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 in October, which was awarded to Venezuelan activist María Corina Machado.

The White House accused the Nobel Committee of prioritizing politics over peace, despite receiving nominations for Trump from world leaders like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, Asim Munir, also nominated Trump.

Even Russian President Vladimir Putin came forward in support of Trump’s candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize and expressed his disappointment at the committee for not recognizing the U.S. President’s peace efforts.

Image via Shutterstock

