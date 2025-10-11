Putin Stands up for Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Bid: 'Credibility Has Largely Been Lost'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has come forward in support of President Donald Trump‘s candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize. This follows the Nobel committee’s decision to award the peace prize to María Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader.

Putin voiced his disappointment with the Nobel committee during a visit to Tajikistan on Friday. He criticized the committee for not recognizing the American leader’s peace efforts.

According to a report by Associated Press, the Russian President questioned the committee’s credibility, stating that it’s "credibility has largely been lost." He criticized the committee for awarding the prize to individuals who, according to him, have not significantly contributed to peace.

"There've been cases when the Nobel committee awarded the prize to people who've done nothing for peace. That's damaged the prize's prestige," Putin said.

Despite facing accusations of war crimes by the International Criminal Court and an ongoing war in Ukraine, Putin praised Trump’s efforts to resolve long-standing crises.

He pointed out Trump’s recent announcement of the first phase of a peace deal between Israel and Hamas as evidence of his peacemaking abilities.

“Trump is really doing a lot to solve crises that have lasted years, in some cases decades. Trump sincerely is aiming for peace in Ukraine. The most striking example of his peacemaking credentials is the situation in the Middle East," Putin added.

The Nobel committee awarded the peace prize to Machado, a vocal critic of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro’s regime, in recognition of her advocacy for judicial independence, human rights, and popular representation.

This decision has sparked controversy, with Putin being one of the notable figures expressing disappointment and defending Trump’s candidacy.

