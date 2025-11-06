Trump Bails On G20 Summit, Says South Africa 'Shouldn't Even Be In The G's Anymore'

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will not be attending the G20 summit in South Africa, calling for the country’s removal from the group based on what he describes as a “bad” situation in the country.

Trump Doesn’t Want South Africa ‘In The G’s’

The U.S. leader expressed his disapproval of South Africa’s inclusion in the G20 and declared that he would not represent the U.S. at the upcoming G20 Johannesburg Summit, scheduled for Nov. 22-23.

“South Africa shouldn’t even be in the G’s anymore, because what’s happened there is bad,” Trump said. “I’m not going … I’m not going to represent our country there. It shouldn’t be there.”

South Africa Hit With High Tariffs Amid Tensions

Trump’s latest move comes after a series of confrontations with the country’s leadership.

In May, Trump engaged in a contentious discussion with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the treatment of white farmers in South Africa. During the meeting, Trump presented a video that he claimed demonstrated the persecution of white farmers. Trump’s AI and crypto czar, David Sacks, backed the President’s confrontations with global leaders, praising his Oval Office exchange with Ramaphosa.

Earlier in the year, Trump had signed an executive order freezing financial aid to South Africa in response to tensions over the country’s controversial new land reform law, which Trump claimed violated citizens’ rights. South Africa had denounced the U.S. move as "misinformation" that misrepresents the nation's complex history shaped by colonialism and apartheid.

Trump also hit South Africa with 30% tariffs in August, marking the highest tariff rate in sub-Saharan Africa, amid the tense relationship between the leaders.

