The world football governing body, FIFA, has established an office in the Trump Tower in New York, further strengthening its ties with U.S. President Donald Trump. This development comes just a year before the men’s World Cup, which is set to be hosted across North America.

What Happened: The FIFA office in Trump Tower was officially unveiled by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday. Infantino expressed his gratitude to President Trump, whom he described as a “big fan of soccer,” and his son, Eric Trump, for their substantial support, reported Politico.

Eric Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and Brazilian football legend Ronaldo announced that the FIFA Club World Cup trophy will be displayed at Trump Tower until the tournament’s final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Infantino has been actively building a relationship with the Trump administration to ensure the success of the 2026 World Cup, despite concerns that the U.S.’s stringent immigration policies could affect the tournament.

Andrew Giuliani, who heads a World Cup preparation task force at the White House, emphasized that the largest World Cup in history would be both safe and hospitable.

Trump has embraced his role in hosting the World Cup, even making exceptions in a travel ban to allow international athletes, coaches, and staff attending major sporting events like the World Cup and the Olympics.

Why It Matters: The decision to open an office in Trump Tower is a significant step for FIFA, especially considering the upcoming 2026 World Cup. This move not only strengthens the organization’s ties with the U.S. but also underscores the importance of the North American region in FIFA’s global strategy.

Infantino’s efforts to build a strong relationship with the Trump administration, despite potential challenges, highlight the significance of the U.S. as a key partner for FIFA’s future plans. This move could have far-reaching implications for the organization’s operations and the success of the upcoming World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup is already seeing significant preparations, with host cities and countries ramping up security measures. Notably, police forces in Mexico, one of the host countries, have added Tesla Inc. TSLA Cybertrucks to their fleet.

