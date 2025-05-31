Here's Why Shaquille O'Neal Gave Up Elon Musk's Cybertruck And Passed It To Another NBA Star

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal has sold one of his Tesla Cybertrucks to fellow basketball player Trendon Watford, marking a shift in his vehicle preferences.

Shaq, renowned for his extensive car collection, chose to part ways with one of his three Tesla Cybertrucks. The vehicle, which had been customized and wrapped in a glossy maroon finish, was sold to Brooklyn Nets’ Trendon Watford.

Despite previously expressing his admiration for the Cybertruck, Shaq recently voiced dissatisfaction with the vehicle’s range of 301 miles.

As a result, he has transitioned to the Cadillac Escalade IQ, which features a 200KWH battery pack and a superior range of 460 miles.

The transaction was managed by Effortless Motors, who had listed the car for sale approximately a month ago. It is yet to be determined whether Shaq will sell his remaining Cybertrucks, following his recent change in sentiment towards the Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicle.

Also Read: NBA Legend Shaq’s Walmart Shopping Spree Ends In Credit Card Decline—Here’s How Much He Tried To Spend

Last year Tesla owner Elon Musk responded to a post showcasing Shaq's Cybertruck with a simple "Nice", acknowledging the widebody modification and red under glow that make it one of the most eye-catching vehicles on the road.

Shaq’s decision to sell his Cybertruck may reflect a broader trend among consumers who are seeking electric vehicles with longer ranges.

The Cadillac Escalade IQ’s superior range could potentially make it a more attractive option for consumers who frequently travel long distances.

This shift in preference could impact Tesla’s market share in the electric vehicle industry, particularly if other high-profile individuals follow Shaq’s lead.

Read Next

Shaq Once Spent $1 Million in a Day on Luxury, Then Realized Taxes Took a Huge Cut

Image: Shutterstock/Jonathan Weiss