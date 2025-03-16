Shaq Once Spent $1 Million in a Day on Luxury, Then Realized Taxes Took a Huge Cut

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal once exhausted a $1 million paycheck in a single day, oblivious to the fact that a portion of his earnings were earmarked for taxes.

What Happened: O’Neal disclosed this financial faux pas during an episode of the financial literacy podcast “Earn Your Leisure.” The retired basketball superstar confessed that he had already mapped out his spending plans even before the money landed in his bank account.

Upon receipt of a $1 million check from his agent, O’Neal promptly splurged on a black Mercedes for $150,000. Subsequently, he was convinced to purchase two more luxury vehicles for his parents, with jewelry and suits also making it to his shopping list.

During the interview, O’Neal conceded that he was uninformed about the deductions made for payroll taxes under the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA).

"I don't know no…FICA. They took [something like] $200,000," he said.

After depleting the money, he was taken aback to discover from his bank manager that he had spent his entire paycheck. This incident served as a wake-up call for him to educate himself about taxes to prevent similar financial missteps in the future.

"I had no idea what FICA, and income, state tax, sales tax were. So then I said, ‘Okay, I don't want to be like the rest of these NBA players, I got to teach myself,'” he added during the podcast.

Why It Matters: O’Neal’s story underscores the importance of financial literacy, particularly for high-income individuals who may face complex tax situations.

His experience serves as a reminder that understanding the basics of personal finance, including tax deductions, is crucial to avoid costly mistakes.

It also highlights the need for financial education to be more accessible and widespread, so individuals can make informed decisions about their money.

