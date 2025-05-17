Shaq Rolls Up In A Cybertruck — Elon Musk Has This One-Word Response

Zinger Key Points
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, gave a one-word response to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s customized Tesla Cybertruck.
Last year Shaquille O’Neal, also known as Shaq, revealed his custom-made carbon fiber Cybertruck. The former NBA star engaged Effortless Motors to modify his Cybertruck into a widebody variant with a carbon fiber exterior.
The modified Cybertruck, boasting a carbon-kit body, black wheels, and red LED bars, has become the latest addition to Shaq’s impressive car collection.
The NBA legend, who owns two Cybertrucks, one each in Las Vegas and Atlanta, along with other luxury vehicles, has caught the attention of Musk with his new Cybertruck.
Musk responded to a post showcasing Shaq’s Cybertruck with a simple “Nice”, acknowledging the widebody modification and red under glow that make it one of the most eye-catching vehicles on the road.
The endorsement from Musk, a renowned figure in the automotive industry, not only highlights the customization potential of Tesla’s vehicles but also underscores the growing popularity of the Cybertruck among high-profile individuals.
This could potentially boost the appeal of Tesla’s products to a wider audience, further solidifying its position in the electric vehicle market.
Image: Shutterstock/Ron Adar
