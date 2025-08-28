Elon Musk-Led Starlink Announces 7 Million Worldwide Customers, Adds 1 Million In 2 Months

Billionaire Elon Musk's low-Earth-orbit-based satellite internet service, Starlink, announced that the company has reached a total of 7 million customers worldwide.

Starlink Added A Million Customers In The Last Month

Taking to the social media platform X on Wednesday, the company also said that it was now operating across 150 territories worldwide.

While Starlink reported serving over 6 million users in June 2025, data compiled by influencer Sawyer Merritt showed that Starlink added an average of 12,200 customers daily in the last 2 months.

Starlink's New Laser Technology, In-Flight WiFi deals

The news comes as Starlink unveiled new laser technology that helps its satellites transmit data at speeds of up to 25 gigabytes per second from a distance of over 2,500 miles. The technology could boost SpaceX's Golden Dome credentials.

Meanwhile, Starlink has also been in talks with major Middle Eastern flight carriers to offer its satellite-based WiFi services onboard Emirates, FlyDubai and Saudia flights.

SpaceX Successfully Launches Starship, Starlink’s Outages

Elsewhere, SpaceX finally conducted the 10th launch test of the Starship rocket after repeated delays and failures. The launch took place in Texas at SpaceX's headquarters in Starbase. After the launch, Musk shared that the company was already working on the Starship V3 and V4 rockets, promising more engines for the company’s flagship rocket.

Starlink, on the other hand, had also been in the news recently for suffering two separate instances of network outages in the span of two weeks, a rare occurrence for the internet provider. The first outage was attributed to an internal software error.

