SpaceX Cancels Starship Launch Again: Elon Musk Blames 'Lightning Risk'

SpaceX announced yet another delay to the company's flagship rocket, Starship's 10th flight test, after already postponing the launch on Sunday.

Unfavorable Weather Conditions

Taking to the social media platform X, SpaceX shared the update on the launch on Monday. "Standing down from today's flight test attempt due to weather," the company said in its post. The company is now targeting a launch window of 6:30 p.m. C.T. on Tuesday, SpaceX's official website said.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also took to X on Monday to share an update. "Launch called off for tonight due to anvil clouds over launch site (lightning risk)," Musk said in a response on X.

Starship's Previous Launch Failures

The news comes as SpaceX's Starship rocket, crucial for Musk's Mars ambitions, has already failed over three consecutive test launches this year, which could raise questions over the rocket's efficacy. Starship is also the largest, most powerful rocket ever built, standing at over 400 feet in height.

SpaceX Income Tax Scrutiny

SpaceX is also under scrutiny as the company has paid almost zero in income taxes on its taxable income of over $5 billion, using the net loss rule, which offsets future taxable income equivalent to losses incurred.

