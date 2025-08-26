Elon Musk's SpaceX Laser Tech Could Play Key Role In Trump's Golden Dome

Billionaire Elon Musk unveiled tech that could potentially boost his commercial space flight company, SpaceX's Golden Dome credentials.

Laser Tracking From Space, 25 GBPS Data Speeds

SpaceX's low-Earth orbit satellite internet company Starlink unveiled its "mini laser," which helps it connect third-party satellites and space stations into the company's 8,000+ satellite constellation, Michael Nicolls, VP of Starlink Engineering at SpaceX, said in a post on X on Monday.

The tech provides "link speeds of 25 Gbps at distances up to 4000 km," Nicolls said. Musk also took to X to share the update. "Precise laser tracking in space at 4000 km (2500 miles) distance while moving at ~25 times the speed of sound," the billionaire said in his post.

How It Boosts SpaceX's Golden Dome Credentials

In a recent briefing for over 3,000 defense contractors in Alabama, the Pentagon had outlined key components of the Golden Dome, saying that the system would feature a blend of space and ground-based defense layers. However, the Pentagon reportedly did not mention SpaceX during the briefing to the contractors.

The update could help SpaceX, which was once a frontrunner to win key defense contracts from the Pentagon, boost its position to offer satellite capabilities in the $175 billion missile defense system.

Reports have suggested that SpaceX's role in the system would not be based on weaponry and instead, the company aims to deploy satellites that track missiles from Space.

The new technology, which can transmit data at immense speeds and connect to third-party satellites, could help SpaceX offer better connectivity for the system via Starlink. The laser tracking systems could also potentially have applications in hypersonic missile tracking.

Starlink may also have another application as the Golden Dome system could use satellites from companies like L3 Harris Technologies Inc. LHX, which aims to deploy 40-45 hypersonic ballistic tracking satellites. Starlink could potentially provide connectivity to the satellites should SpaceX become a part of the Golden Dome.

Musk's Potential MAGA Reunion? Trump Eases Space Regulations

The technology comes in at a time when key personnel in the MAGA contingent, like Vice President JD Vance, have hinted at a potential reunion between Musk and MAGA.

"My hope is that by the time of the midterms, he's kind of come back into the fold," Vance had said in an interview. His comments have been echoed by other allies.

Musk, too, has been offering support to MAGA despite tense relations between him and President Donald Trump, defending Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein birthday letters row.

Elsewhere, Trump has also eased regulatory hurdles faced by Space companies to obtain launch licenses, in a move that could provide a boost to SpaceX and competitors like Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin.

