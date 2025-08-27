SpaceX Successfully Tests Starship After Delays, Elon Musk Says 2027 Version Will Be A 'Significantly Longer Ship'

SpaceX has successfully conducted the 10th launch test of the company's flagship rocket, Starship, from the company's headquarters in Starbase, Texas, after repeated delays.

Starship Launched Successfully, Eight Starlink Simulators Deployed

Starship completed a full-ascent burn and successfully entered the sub-orbital trajectory, meeting every major objective laid out for the mission, SpaceX said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The ascent began with a successful ignition of all 33 Raptor engines in the Super Heavy lift launch vehicle, following which, Super Heavy landed in its pre-planned splashdown zone in the water, SpaceX said.

"The first in-space objective was then completed, with eight Starlink simulators deployed in the first successful payload demonstration from Starship," SpaceX said in the statement.

Starship V4 To Be Longer, Targeting 2027 Launch

"Starship V4 will have 42 engines when 3 more Raptors are added to a significantly longer ship," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had said in a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, adding that SpaceX was targeting a 2027 flight for the new vehicle.

Musk also added that Starship V3 would be "through production" by the end of 2025 and would be involved in "heavy flight activity next year."

Starlink's Laser Tracking Tech, SpaceX's Middle Eastern Talks

The news comes as SpaceX unveiled new laser-tracking technology on its Starlink satellite, capable of transmitting data at speeds up to 25 Gigabytes per second from a distance of over 2,500 miles.

The technology could help bolster SpaceX's credentials for President Donald Trump's Golden Dome system, which the company was reportedly excluded from in the Pentagon's latest briefing.

Meanwhile, SpaceX has been in talks with major flight carriers in the Middle East, including Emirates and Saudia, to offer Starlink WiFi capabilities on board the flights.

Trump Eases Space Regulations

Elsewhere, Trump has eased regulatory hurdles for obtaining launch licenses for commercial space exploration companies, as well as eased some environmental red tape, in a move that could provide a boost to SpaceX and its competitors.

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.com

