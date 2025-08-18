Elon Musk's Starlink Suffers Second Service Outage in Two Weeks

Starlink, the satellite internet provider run by Elon Musk's SpaceX, experienced a brief service outage on Monday.

Starlink Outage

Thousands of users reported disruptions on Downdetector, a website that tracks technical issues. This marks Starlink's second outage in just two weeks, according to CNBC.

The previous outage, which occurred on July 24 and lasted several hours, was attributed by Starlink Engineering Vice President Michael Nicolls to a critical failure in the internal software systems that manage the network.

That incident occurred shortly after the launch of T-Mobile US, Inc.‘s TMUS Starlink-powered direct-to-cell service, which is designed to keep mobile customers connected in areas without traditional cell towers.

Just hours before Monday's outage, SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The company aims to double the number of annual launches from that site, from approximately 50 to 100. However, last week, the California Coastal Commission unanimously opposed a U.S. Space Force proposal to approve more frequent launches, stating that the environmental reviews had failed to address the effects on nearby communities and wildlife adequately.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order aimed at loosening environmental restrictions that Musk and other space industry leaders argue hinder commercial space ventures.

Satellite Broadband Competition

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS has presented a "fully-funded" strategy to expand its satellite network, with plans to launch between 45 and 60 satellites by 2026.

The goal, CEO Abel Avellan explained, is to provide continuous coverage across the U.S., Europe, Japan and other priority markets, including services for the U.S. government.

To achieve this, the company aims to conduct orbital launches every one to two months throughout 2025 and 2026. At present, AST SpaceMobile has six satellites in orbit.

