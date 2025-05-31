Ex Says Musk Told Her He Fathered Child With Japanese Pop Star, Said He Would Give Sperm To Anyone Who Wanted It

Elon Musk is alleged to have fathered a child with a Japanese pop star. The news, which surfaced on Friday, also includes Musk’s offer to donate his sperm to “anyone.”

Ashley St. Clair, who alleges to have a son with Musk, disclosed these details in a New York Times article on Friday.

Musk is claimed to have told her that he has fathered children worldwide, including with a Japanese pop star, and is willing to donate his sperm to anyone who wishes to have a child.

St. Clair also claimed that Musk was deeply worried about the declining birth rate and advocated for people to have more children. She further alleged that Musk insisted on keeping their relationship and his paternity a secret, even during her childbirth.

"He made it seem like it was just his altruism and he generally believed these people should just have children," St. Clair told the outlet.

According to St. Clair, Musk offered her $15 million and an additional $100,000 monthly until their son turned 21 to maintain her silence.

However, she declined the offer and made the news public in February. She has also filed a lawsuit against Musk for child support and sole custody.

This revelation could potentially impact Musk’s public image and his role as the CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX. The allegations, if proven true, may raise ethical questions about Musk’s conduct and his views on parenthood.

The lawsuit filed by St. Clair could also lead to legal complications for the billionaire entrepreneur. The situation warrants close monitoring as it unfolds.

