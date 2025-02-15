Conservative Influencer Says Musk Is Father of Her Newborn Child

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has declared that Elon Musk is the father of her newborn child. The announcement was made in a recent post on X.

What Happened: In a post on Friday, St. Clair, who is 26, requested privacy for her child, confirming that Musk is the father. The influencer, who is recognized for her far-right commentary, shared the information with her one million followers.

St. Clair wrote, “Elon Musk is the father,” and added, “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

The reasons behind St. Clair’s announcement remain unclear. Prior to her statement, no media outlet had associated her with the Tesla CEO. Earlier this week, St. Clair and Musk were involved in a social media exchange.

Also Read: Grimes’ Mother Accuses Musk Of Withholding Children Amid Custody Battle: ‘Please Elon, I Beg You’

As of the time of publication, Musk had not reacted to St. Clair’s revelation. According to People magazine, Musk has fathered 12 children with three different women before St Clair's announcement.

Why It Matters: This unexpected revelation comes amid a lack of prior media speculation linking St. Clair and Musk, raising questions about the nature of their relationship. The timing of the announcement, following a recent social media interaction between the two, adds to the intrigue.

The impact of this development on Musk’s personal life and his role as CEO of Tesla remains to be seen.

As the news unfolds, the focus will likely be on Musk’s response to the claim and the potential implications for all parties involved.

Read Next

Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IV

Image: Shutterstock