What's Going On With Novavax Shares?

Novavax, Inc. NVAX shares are trading higher by 11.4% to $19.80 Tuesday afternoon ahead of the company's presentation of data at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022 this week.

What Else?

The company on Monday stated via press release that the following would be featured at this week's presentation:

New safety and immunogenicity data for the COVID-19-Influenza Combination vaccine candidate Phase 1/2 trial will be presented

New data will be presented for Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine supporting its use as a homologous and heterologous booster in adults aged 18 and older and adolescents aged 12 through 17

Updated Phase 3 PREVENT-19 data and new Study 307: Lot Consistency data will reinforce COVID-19 vaccine's benefits as an adult heterologous booster

"Data presented at WVC will show the continued momentum of our COVID-19 vaccine as a booster and also provide insight into our COVID-19-Influenza Combination vaccine candidate's immunogenicity, safety, and optimal dose," said Gregory Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development at Novavax.

"Novavax is focused on developing innovative vaccines built on a well-established technology and we are committed to building a portfolio of best-in-class vaccines across multiple infectious disease areas."

See Also: PC Shipments See Record Plunge In Q3 — What That Means For Apple, AMD, Intel And Others

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Novavax has a 52-week high of $236.50 and a 52-week low of $16.00.