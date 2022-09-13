ñol

Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Popping Off

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 13, 2022 3:19 PM | 1 min read

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. CPRX shares are trading higher by 6.40% to $16.12 Tuesday after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will replace Mantech International Corp. MANT in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 15.

The Carlyle Group Inc. CG is acquiring ManTech International in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $17.22 and a 52-week low of $4.81.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas