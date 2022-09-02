CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Jenny Harrington bought the following stocks:

Mativ Holdings Inc MATV pushed nearly 2% higher in the seconds following Harrington’s buy.

Call of the day: Cybersecurity

Fortinet Inc FTNT

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD

Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW

Final trades:

Mativ Holdings Inc MATV

KLA Corp KLAC

First Solar, Inc. FSLR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS

