Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks MicroStrategy Incorporated And Riot Blockchain Traded Higher Friday

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 15, 2022 4:52 PM | 1 min read

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, rose on Friday afternoon amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Bitcoin was trading 2.5% higher at around $21,100 Friday afternoon.

Ethereum was trading 5.7% higher at around $1,270 Friday afternoon.

MicroStrategy is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software.

MicroStrategy was trading higher by 3.6% to $211.95.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies.

Riot Blockchain was trading higher by 5.08% to $5.59.

