Shares of crypto-related stocks, including MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, rose on Friday afternoon amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.
Bitcoin was trading 2.5% higher at around $21,100 Friday afternoon.
Ethereum was trading 5.7% higher at around $1,270 Friday afternoon.
See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Microsoft Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
MicroStrategy is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software.
MicroStrategy was trading higher by 3.6% to $211.95.
Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies.
Riot Blockchain was trading higher by 5.08% to $5.59.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.