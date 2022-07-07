AMC Entertainment Stock Is Surging: Here's What We Know

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher Thursday amid increased retail investor interest.

Retail darlings GameStop Corp GME and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY are surging Thursday, which seems to have brought out the AMC apes. It was among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits at press time and is one of the most mentioned names on r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.

GameStop shares are rising after the company's board approved the four-for-one split in the form of a stock dividend. Bed Bath & Beyond shares are moving higher after several SEC filings showed recent insider buying.

Recent box office strength could also be fueling the move in AMC today. "Top Gun: Maverick" was a hit and "Minions: The Rise of Gru" is expected to have generated around $110 million in ticket sales for the three-day weekend.

Despite recent box office success, Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained AMC with a Sell rating and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.

AMC announced Thursday that it will report its second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Aug. 4.

AMC Price Action: AMC has traded between $55.07 and $9.70 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 11.3% at $13.99 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Paul Sableman from Flickr.