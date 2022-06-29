ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Shares Of AeroVironment Are Trading Lower Today

by Happy Mohamed, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 1:50 PM | 1 min read

AeroVironment AVAV shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued 2023 guidance below analyst estimates.

The company reported fourth-quarter EPS of $0.30, which came in below the consensus estimate of $0.39. Revenue of $132.6 million also missed analyst estimates of $135.3 million. 

For fiscal year 2023, the company sees revenue between $490 million and $520 million versus the $513.98 million consensus estimate. The company guided full year 2023 EPS of $1.35 to $1.65 versus the $1.75 consensus estimate. 

Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment president and chief executive officer, said, "During the quarter, the Company continued to face supply chain constraints and a tight labor market, but several factors point to strengthening demand and an overall improving outlook.”

AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment in which it supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States' allied international governments.

AVAV Price Action: AeroVironment, Inc. has traded between $52.03 and $114.11 over a 52-week period.

The stock was trading 7.05% lower at $75.95 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas