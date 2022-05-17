What's Happening With Vuzix Shares Rising Today?

Shares of several companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector, including Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI), are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness. Stocks have experienced volatility this year amid Fed policy tightening measures.

Vuzix will also host a conference call regarding a new major corporate development Wednesday at 4:30 pm ET.

Markets were otherwise trading lower last week amid continued volatility as investors digest the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected.

See Also: Is AMD Stock Leading Investors Into A Trap? What You Need To Know To Avoid Getting Caught

Vuzix is a supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Vuzix has a 52-week high of $20.30 and a 52-week low of $3.88.