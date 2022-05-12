Carvana Shares Jump 25%: What's Going On?

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) shares traded significantly higher on above-average volume Thursday.

Carvana's average session volume over a 100-day period was 6.81 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Thursday's trading volume totaled 41.6 million. Also of note, more than 46% of the total float is being sold short, per Benzinga Pro data.

According to Wall Street Journal report from earlier in the week, Carvana plans to lay off 12% of its workforce.

Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia reportedly told employees in a company email that Carvana had "overshot" its growth strategy. As a result the company plans to cut about 2,500 workers focused on operations.

On Tuesday, Carvana announced the $2.2-billion acquisition of ADESA’s U.S. physical auction business from KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR), consisting of 56 ADESA locations.

Carvana operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars.

CVNA Price Action: Carvana shares have traded between $28.35 and $376.83 over a 52-week period. The stock closed Thursday up 24.67% at $37.40.

Photo: Tony Webster from Flickr.