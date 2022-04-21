 Skip to main content

Why Corsair Gaming Shares Are Falling During Thursday's After-Hours Session
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 4:53pm   Comments
Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares are trading lower by 13.21% to $15.90 during Thursday’s after-hours session after the company issued first-quarter revenue guidance below analyst estimates. 

Corsair Gaming sees first-quarter 2022 revenue of approximately $380 million, which is lower than the analyst consensus estimate of  $447.43 million.

Corsair Gaming will release its first-quarter 2022 results and financial outlook after the Nasdaq close on Thursday, May 5.

Corsair Gaming is engaged in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Corsair Gaming has a 52-week high of $42.97 and a 52-week low of $17.45.

 

