Why Corsair Gaming Shares Are Falling During Thursday's After-Hours Session
Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares are trading lower by 13.21% to $15.90 during Thursday’s after-hours session after the company issued first-quarter revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
Corsair Gaming sees first-quarter 2022 revenue of approximately $380 million, which is lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $447.43 million.
Corsair Gaming will release its first-quarter 2022 results and financial outlook after the Nasdaq close on Thursday, May 5.
Corsair Gaming is engaged in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Corsair Gaming has a 52-week high of $42.97 and a 52-week low of $17.45.
