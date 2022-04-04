 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Jumia Technologies Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 10:09am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Jumia Technologies Shares Are Rising

Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) shares are trading higher by 20.34% at $11.42 after the company announced it would make its last mile logistics capabilities available to United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS).

Leveraging the Jumia infrastructure in Africa, Jumia says UPS will offer its customers an extended range of delivery solutions, including door-to-door package delivery and collection, with a variety of payment options.

Jumia says this partnership will also allow UPS to leverage the extensive network of Jumia drop-off and pick-up stations to expand the UPS reach and coverage across more towns and cities in Africa. The collaboration will initially cover Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, with plans for expansion to Ghana and Ivory Coast, and thereafter to the remaining African countries where Jumia operates.

See Also: Why Twitter Shares Are Soaring Today

Jumia Technologies is a pan-African e-commerce platform. The company's platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers.

Jumia Technologies has a 52-week high of $40.37 and a 52-week low of $6.41.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JMIA)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Jumia Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In Q4
Thinking About Buying Stock In Clover Health, Jumia Or Lemonade?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingMovers Trading Ideas