Why iClick Shares Are Rising

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares are trading higher after the company announced a $20 million share repurchase program.

"This share repurchase program demonstrates our continued confidence in our long-term business growth despite headwinds in the current environment. We remain committed to creating shareholder value, and believe that our business strategy and execution capability will continue to drive the long-term growth of the firm," said Jian "T.J." Tang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick.

iClick is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China. It serves as an integrated cross-channel gateway that provides marketers with innovative and cost-effective ways to optimize their online marketing efforts throughout their marketing cycle and achieve their branding and performance-based marketing goals.

iClick has a 52-week high of $19.10 and a 52-week low of $4.13.