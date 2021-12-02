 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
Share:
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Falling

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) shares are trading lower after the company reported it mined 265 Bitcoin in November, down from prior months.

The company also provided a business update via press release: "Our NVIDIA CMP deployment is contributing revenue of approximately $140,000 per day, based upon current mining economics," said Jason Zaluski, Head of Technology for Hut 8. "Given the low power intensity of these chips, our cost per Bitcoin of approximately $3,000 means we are achieving unit margins in excess of 95%."

Hut 8 is one of North America's largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018.

Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week high of $20.61 and a 52-week low of $1.44.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HUT)

40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
First Ever NFT ETF Launches: Here Are The Details And Holdings Of NFTZ
Hut 8 Mining Stock Heads For Breakout As Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher
Hut 8 Mining Stock Pulls Back With Bitcoin, Ethereum But Will These Bullish Patterns Play Out?
36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Hut 8 Mining Shares Pop On Solid Q3 Results, Surpasses Bitcoin Reserve Goal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingSmall Cap Movers Trading Ideas