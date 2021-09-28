 Skip to main content

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canopy, Scotts Miracle-Gro And MoneyGram

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) is a long-term hold, but he would rather own Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE: STZ).

Cramer advised a viewer to take half of his position in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) off the table. He prefers Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) is a buy, said Cramer. He likes it very much and he likes its management.

