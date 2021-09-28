 Skip to main content

This Guns, Ammo Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Netflix, Apple, Tesla

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 7:52am   Comments
This Guns, Ammo Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Netflix, Apple, Tesla

Ammo Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) sells and manufactures ammo that packs a punch at the shooting range, and the stock has packed a punch for shareholders throughout the last year. 

Ammo Inc produces a type of bullet, Streak Ammunition, that creates a visual line for shooters to see the bullet’s path. Guns and ammo sales have increased significantly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, catapulting Ammo’s stock by more than 150% throughout the last year. 

Here is how the returns break down: 

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock is up from $490.65 a share to $592.39 for a return of about 20.74%. 

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is up from $114.96 to $146.92 for a return of about 27.8%. 

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is up from $421.20 to $774.39 for a return of about 83.85%. 

And finally, Ammo Inc.’s stock is up from $2.31 to $6.30, for a return of about 172.73%.

