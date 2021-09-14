Cramer Gives Shares His Thoughts On BorgWarner, Academy Sports & Outdoors And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would wait for two months and then pull the trigger in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA). Its next move is not going to come until the semiconductor shortage kind of runs its course, which will be Q1, he said.

Cramer would hold onto Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) because it's the best in the group.

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) has not peaked, said Cramer. It trades at 8 times earnings.

Cramer would not sell Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA). He thinks it is good. He would wait for two to three weeks and if it breaks down, he would buy more.

The sporting goods sector is good because a lot of this stuff is sold out, said Cramer. He would stay long Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV).

Ironnet Inc (NYSE: IRNT) is a meme stock and Cramer is not investing in these stocks.