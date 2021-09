Cramer Weighs In On Hut 8 Mining Corp, Ping Identity Holding And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised a viewer to buy some Ethereum instead of Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT).

Cramer likes Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) and other companies that are involved in personalized immunology.

People didn't like Sprinklr Inc's (NYSE: CXM) quarter, said Cramer. It is very hard for him to get a reading for the company.

Cramer likes Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING), but he would rather own Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) or Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD).